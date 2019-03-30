What to Watch on Saturday: ‘Trading Spaces’ Raleigh episode promises ‘shocking’ Hildi reveal

Trading Spaces (8 p.m., TLC) - A set of Raleigh neighbors are in the spotlight tonight when designers Laurie Smith and Raleigh native Hildi Santo-Tomas (watch out!) remake a room for each family’s home — with the help of carpenters Brett Tutor and Joanie Sprague, of course. The homeowners and designers start the episode with a visit to the North Carolina State Fair, and TLC calls the episode “an unforgettable ride with the most shocking room reveal yet.” We talked to both sets of homeowners about the experience and they told us what it was like to ride “The Hildi Train.”
NCAA Tournament (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV) - The Elite Eight games of the 2019 NCAA basketball tournament start today, with games spread over CBS and TBS. More Elite 8 games tomorrow. We have your complete viewing guide here, with the schedule, channels and streaming options
A Brush with Love (8 p.m., Hallmark) - A discouraged artist is convinced by her best friend to paint the perfect man, thinking it will attract him. And sure enough, the man in the painting is a real-life Prince Charming who sweeps the artist off her feet.
The Killer Next Door (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, Julie moves across the country with her son to be closer to her husband’s twin after her husband dies in a car crash. Then she finds out that the twin blames Julie for her brother’s death and she’s making moves to have her nephew all to her self.
NAACP Image Awards (9 p.m., TV One) - Anthony Anderson hosts the 50th NAACP Image Awards. In addition to the traditional awards categories, congresswoman Maxine Waters will be honored with the prestigious NAACP Chairman’s Award, and radio personality Tom Joyner will be honored with the Vanguard Award. A special tribute show, featuring interviews with honorees, will air at 8 p.m.
Animal ER Live (9 p.m., Nat Geo Wild) - Mark Steines hosts this new show, which is a four-week live event series from the creators of “Live PD.” The show airs Saturday and Sunday nights at 9 p.m. for four weeks, featuring animal hospitals and mobile veterinary units in Boston, Portland, Charleston and other cities.
Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”) is the host, with Tame Impala performing.
