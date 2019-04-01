What to Watch on Monday: New Bear Grylls series explores our ‘Hostile Planet’

Cameraman Tom Walker uses a gyro-stabilized camera to film meerkats (Suricata suricatta) in the Kalahari Desert. The meerkats are being studied as part of a long-term university project and have becoming completely used to seeing human beings. To a meerkat habituated in this way, a human being is no more a threat than a tree or bush. Working alongside scientists, the crew were able to get intimate, close-up shots of these meerkats, despite them being completely wild. (National Geographic/Holly Harrison) Holly Harrison National Geographic/Holly Harris