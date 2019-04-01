What to Watch on Monday: New Bear Grylls series explores our ‘Hostile Planet’

Hostile Planet (9 p.m., National Geographic Channel) - A new six-part series hosted by Bear Grylls explores the world’s most extreme environments. In tonight’s premiere, Bear treks five mountain ranges across six countries, spotlighting resilient animals such as snow leopards, Gelada monkeys and mountain goats.
9-1-1 (9 p.m., Fox) - The team comes together to search for Maddie (and save Chimney, we hope).
Magnum PI (9 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 1 finale, Magnum’s ex shows up at his home with a gunshot wound, wanting his help to find her missing CIA father. CBS has renewed this reboot for a second season.
Tre Maison Dasan (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This new Independent Lens documentary examines the lives of three Rhode Island boys, each navigating childhood with a parent behind bars. Produced and directed by Denali Tiller, the documentary shows the challenges the boys face growing up in a society that demonizes their parents, provides little support for their families and assumes “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices.
#ReadLocal
Into the Dark: I’m Just F***ing With You (Hulu) - In the seventh installment in this series, a man and his sister on their way to a wedding endure a night of increasingly frightening practical jokes during a one-night stay at a secluded motel.
Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.
Comments