What to Watch on Monday: New Bear Grylls series explores our ‘Hostile Planet’

By Brooke Cain

April 01, 2019 07:00 AM

Cameraman Tom Walker uses a gyro-stabilized camera to film meerkats (Suricata suricatta) in the Kalahari Desert. The meerkats are being studied as part of a long-term university project and have becoming completely used to seeing human beings. To a meerkat habituated in this way, a human being is no more a threat than a tree or bush. Working alongside scientists, the crew were able to get intimate, close-up shots of these meerkats, despite them being completely wild. (National Geographic/Holly Harrison)
Hostile Planet (9 p.m., National Geographic Channel) - A new six-part series hosted by Bear Grylls explores the world’s most extreme environments. In tonight’s premiere, Bear treks five mountain ranges across six countries, spotlighting resilient animals such as snow leopards, Gelada monkeys and mountain goats.

9-1-1 (9 p.m., Fox) - The team comes together to search for Maddie (and save Chimney, we hope).

Magnum PI (9 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 1 finale, Magnum’s ex shows up at his home with a gunshot wound, wanting his help to find her missing CIA father. CBS has renewed this reboot for a second season.

Tre Maison Dasan (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This new Independent Lens documentary examines the lives of three Rhode Island boys, each navigating childhood with a parent behind bars. Produced and directed by Denali Tiller, the documentary shows the challenges the boys face growing up in a society that demonizes their parents, provides little support for their families and assumes “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

Into the Dark: I’m Just F***ing With You (Hulu) - In the seventh installment in this series, a man and his sister on their way to a wedding endure a night of increasingly frightening practical jokes during a one-night stay at a secluded motel.

