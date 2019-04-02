What to Watch on Tuesday: What happens with Randall and Beth in ‘This Is Us’ season finale?

THIS IS US -- “Her” Episode 318 -- Pictured: Sterling K. Brown as Randall -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC) Ron Batzdorff/NBC

This Is Us (9 p.m., NBC) - Randall and Beth consider how to move forward in the Season 3 finale, while Rebecca helps Kate and Toby care for baby Jack.

The Central Park Five (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This isn’t new (it’s from 2012) but it’s a great documentary in which Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon examine the 1989 case of five New York City teenagers who were wrongfully convicted of raping a woman in Central Park. After they had spent from six to 13 years in prison, a serial rapist confessed to the crime. This is one of the best true crime documentaries of the decade, so if you’ve never seen it, catch it tonight.

The Rookie (10 p.m., ABC) - Officer Nolan learns he is being sued by a man who claims Nolan used excessive force, which led to an injury.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.