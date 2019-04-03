Entertainment

What to Watch on Wednesday: Michael brings guilt to ‘Jane the Virgin’

Jane The Virgin -- “Chapter Eighty-Four” -- Image Number: JAV503b_0488.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Elias Janssen as Mateo, Gina Rodriguez as Jane and Justin Baldoni as Rafael -- Photo: Scott Everett White/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2019 The CW Network, LLC All Rights Reserved. Scott Everett White The CW

North Carolina: Under the Gun (8 p.m., Spectrum News) - This locally produced documentary looks at how gun violence is impacting North Carolina communities. It features the group Mothers of Murdered Offspring and an interview with Robeson County District Attorney Johnson Britt. A town hall session hosted by Tim Boyum follows.

Jane the Virgin (9 p.m., The CW) - Jane’s guilt over the situation with old love Michael and new love Rafael starts to settle in, so she turns to Alba for advice and gets an unexpected answer. If you missed last week’s shocking/depressing/upsetting Season 5 premiere, it’ll repeat tonight at 8.

Chicago PD (10 p.m., NBC) - The threat of a gang war looms, so Voight and Ray Price organize a peace summit to end the bloodshed.

