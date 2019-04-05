What to Watch on Friday: A new 20/20 true crime doc and the end of ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’

ABC’s “20/20” documentary “The Woman in the Suitcase” tells the story of 21-year-old Inna Budnytska, who was found unconscious, beaten and near death in an undeveloped Miami cul-de-sac in 2005. The episode airs April 5, 2019. ABC 20/20 screen grab

20/20: (9 p.m., ABC) - This week’s true crime documentary is about 21-year-old Inna Budnytska, who was found unconscious, naked, beaten and near death in undeveloped Miami cul-de-sac in 2005. She had been a guest at a nearby hotel and no memory of her attack or rape, and hotel security footage initially offered few answers. ABC’s special features private investigator Ken Brennan, who noticed that the same day Budnytska went missing, a man rolled a large, heavy suitcase out of the hotel and returned an hour later without a suitcase. Brennan eventually tracked the man, Michael Jones, to Maryland. There is also an interview with Budnytska, and interviews with journalists who covered the case, policemen and detectives who worked the case, hotel employees and the person who was with her before the attack. This is the 14th of 15 two-hour documentaries from “20/20” that have aired since January.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix) - Part 2 of this surprisingly dark Kiernan Shipka series, which also stars Lachlan Watson of Raleigh, lands today.

Hanna (Amazon Prime) - Technically this landed on Prime last Friday, but if you haven’t watched it, here’s your reminder. The large scale action thriller series is based on the 2011 movie and stars Esme Creed-Miles, Joel Kinnaman and Mireille Enos (Kinnaman and Enos both starred in the AMC/Netflix series “The Killing”). Creed-Miles plays a genetically modified young woman trained by her father (Kinnaman) to be a killing machine for the purposes of her own survival, as an intelligence team (led by Enos) tracks her whereabouts.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (8 p.m., The CW) - Rebecca makes a life-changing decision about her future in the series finale. In a special at 9, the cast performs live versions of some favorite songs from the series.

Pet Sematary (8 p.m., AMC) - On the weekend that the new feature film hits theaters, watch the original 1989 movie based on the Stephen King novel, followed by the sequel at 10.

Secrets of the Morgue (10 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - When the body of a 24-year-old truck-stop waitress is discovered in North Carolina, it will take more than a decade and cutting-edge science to track down her killer.

