What to Watch on Saturday: ‘Love Blooms’ on Hallmark, ‘Game of Thrones’ star hosts ‘SNL’
NCAA Tournament: Final Four (6 p.m., CBS) - Auburn vs. Virginia up first, then Texas Tech vs. Michigan State starting around 8:30. We have your complete viewing guide here, with the schedule, channels and streaming options.
True Love Blooms (8 p.m., Hallmark) - Sara Rue plays Vikki, a woman running a community garden that is threatened by a developer named Chace (Jordan Bridges), who wants to replace it with condos. (Hey, is this set in Raleigh?) Vikki and Chace are taken with each other, but neither want to budge when it comes to the garden.
Trading Spaces (8 p.m., TLC) - In a Charlotte episode, Paige Davis, Ty Pennington, John Gidding, Brett Tutor and Joanie Sprague create rooms for a motorcycle-riding mama who likes to rev it up and a couple looking for a tropical retreat of relaxation. If you missed it last week, “Trading Spaces” designer Hildi Santo Tomas wreaked havoc on a Raleigh couple’s master bedroom, creating a State Fair-inspired environment suitable only for clowns.
My Killer Client (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, an aspiring stylist becomes suspicious of her new client, a seemingly shy woman whose admiration slowly turns into an obsession.
Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”) hosts and Sara Bareilles performs.
