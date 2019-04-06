What to Watch on Saturday: ‘Love Blooms’ on Hallmark, ‘Game of Thrones’ star hosts ‘SNL’

Vikki runs the community garden, which Chace, a developer, wants to replace with condos. Wanting to prove hes not a villain, Chace shows Vikki the pride he and his workers have in their buildings. In turn, Vikki gets Chace to plant his own garden plot. But despite seeing the others viewpoint, they remain at an impasse. Then Vikki crashes a gala to ask the Mayor to declare the garden a landmark, and there she and Chace dance, enthralled with each other. Sill Chaces bulldozers roll. Hopefully hell find a way to hurtle their impasse, which could be in the sky. Photo: Jordan Bridges, Sara Rue Credit: ©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Rod Millington Crown Media

NCAA Tournament: Final Four (6 p.m., CBS) - Auburn vs. Virginia up first, then Texas Tech vs. Michigan State starting around 8:30. We have your complete viewing guide here, with the schedule, channels and streaming options.

Trading Spaces (8 p.m., TLC) - In a Charlotte episode, Paige Davis, Ty Pennington, John Gidding, Brett Tutor and Joanie Sprague create rooms for a motorcycle-riding mama who likes to rev it up and a couple looking for a tropical retreat of relaxation. If you missed it last week, “Trading Spaces” designer Hildi Santo Tomas wreaked havoc on a Raleigh couple’s master bedroom, creating a State Fair-inspired environment suitable only for clowns.

My Killer Client (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, an aspiring stylist becomes suspicious of her new client, a seemingly shy woman whose admiration slowly turns into an obsession.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”) hosts and Sara Bareilles performs.

