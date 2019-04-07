What to Watch on Sunday: Season 2 of ‘Killing Eve,’ new Madeleine McCann true crime doc

Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri, Nina Sosanya as Jess - Killing Eve _ Season 2, Episode 3 - Photo Credit: Parisa Taghizadeh/BBCAmerica BBCAmerica

Killing Eve (8 p.m., AMC and BBC America) - After the extraordinary success of Season 1, the second season will simulcast on both BBC America (its original network) and AMC — and that second season starts tonight. When we start, MI5 agent Eve (Sandra Oh) is still reeling after her attack against Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and doesn’t know whether Villanelle is alive or dead.

Also on tonight . . .

Murder For Hire (7 p.m., Oxygen) - This is the latest from Dick Wolfe, who brought us the “Law & Order” and “Chicago” franchises, as well as the true crime series “Cold Justice.” This true crime series looks at real-life stories of people who have been targets in unfulfilled murder plots, showcasing some of the most fascinating murder-for-hire cases in recent years. In tonight’s premiere, a therapist blackmails her patient into helping her find a hitman to kill her ex-husband. But the patient goes to the police instead.

Academy of Country Music Awards (8 p.m., CBS) - Reba McEntire hosts this 54th annual awards show from Las Vegas. Scheduled performers include Jason Aldean, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett.

Madeleine McCann: An ID Murder Mystery (9 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - This new true crime special looks at the disappearance of 3-year-old Madeleine McCann from her parents’ hotel room while on vacation in Portugal in 2007. Parents Kate and Gerry McCann make pleas to the public for their daughter’s safe return, but authorities are suspicious of them. This documentary dissects the timeline leading to the baby’s disappearance and features new interviews with key players in the case, including law enforcement, criminal experts and journalists who have followed the case. (And if you’re interested in this case and haven’t already watched the Netflix series “The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann,” you’ll want to do that.)





A Discovery of Witches (9 p.m., AMC) - This new original series, adapted from the popular Deborah Harkness trilogy of books, follows historian and witch Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) who has always denied her heritage. But when Diana unexpectedly calls up an ancient, bewitched manuscript, she finds herself thrown into a dangerous mystery — and into the path of geneticist and vampire Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode).

The Chi (10 p.m., Showtime) - Brandon deals with an unfortunate turn of events that sends him back to the Reg in the Season 2 premiere.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.