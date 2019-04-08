Entertainment

What to Watch on Monday: NCAA Championship game, ‘Queens of Mystery’ makes US debut

NCAA Tournament Championship (9 p.m., CBS) - It’s finally time for the championship game — ACC represent! University of Virginia will play Texas Tech. Will the Cavaliers get redemption? We have your complete viewing guide here with streaming options

Queens of Mystery (Acorn) -This popular British murder mystery series is on the “lighter” side of the genre and makes its world premiere in the U.S. and Canada today on the Acorn streaming service. The series consists of three two-part mysteries, starting with “Murder in the Dark.” It stars Julie Graham, Sarah Woodward, Siobhan Redmond and Olivia Vinall, with narration by Juliet Stevenson, and opens with detective Matilda Stone (Vinall) investigating a murder at a Crime Writer’s Festival attended by her three aunts. It’s described as a “wickedly offbeat contemporary murder mystery series featuring bold visuals, quirky characters, fast-paced dialogue and darkly comic murders.”

The Providers (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This Independent Lens documentary, set against the backdrop of a physician shortage and opioid epidemic in rural America, follows three healthcare professionals struggling to provide care at a clinic in New Mexico.

