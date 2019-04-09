Entertainment

What to Watch on Tuesday: Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams in ‘Fosse/Verdon’ series

Michelle Williams, left, as Gwen Verdon, and Sam Rockwell as Bob Fosse in the FX limited series “Fosse/Verdon.”
Michelle Williams, left, as Gwen Verdon, and Sam Rockwell as Bob Fosse in the FX limited series “Fosse/Verdon.” Pari Dukovic FX

Fosse/Verdon (10 p.m., FX) - This new limited series explores the romantic and professional partnership between two showbiz legends,director-choreographer Bob Fosse and Tony Award-winning Broadway actress Gwen Verdon. Executive produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the series features some pretty exciting musical numbers (from “Cabaret,” “Sweet Charity” and other shows) and wonderful performances by Sam Rockwell as Fosse, Michelle Williams as Verdon, Paul Reiser as Cy Feuer, Nate Cordry as Neil Simon and Kelli Barrett as Liza Minnelli. If you’re the least bit interested in musical theater, musical film or behind-the-scenes stories of Hollywood shenanigans, don’t miss this.

Also on tonight . . .

Finding Your Roots (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In the season finale, Henry Louis Gates Jr. helps radio host Joe Madison learn about his own DNA story.

The Code (9 p.m., CBS) - In this new drama, a soldier in Afghanistan murders his commanding officer, so Capt. John “Abe” Abraham and Capt. Maya Dobbins, working out of the Judge Advocate General Headquarters in Quantico, Va., are assigned to the case as prosecution and defense lawyers.

Deadliest Catch (9 p.m., Discovery) - In the Season 15 premiere, a renegade captain discovers the crab are all in one spot and the fleet races to find the quarter billion-dollar hoard.

