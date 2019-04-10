What to Watch on Wednesday: The season finale of the funniest show on TV

Pop TV

Schitt’s Creek (10 p.m., Pop) - In the Season 5 premiere of the funniest show on television (fight me), it’s opening night for “Cabaret” (directed by Moira), but Stevie is nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, David tries to make a big announcement but it keeps getting overshadowed by the musical. If you’ve missed this wonderful series, you can catch up on Netflix. Each season gets better and better.





What We Do in the Shadows (10 p.m., FX) - The fragile truce between the vampires and Staten Island’s werewolves is tested, and Colin Robinson finds romance with a new co-worker.

Homicide City (10 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - In the Season 2 premiere, the body of 18-month-old Devon Manderach is found in a park outside Philadelphia and police suspect her parents. But when the father calls looking for both the toddler and her mother, police learn the case is more tragic than they imagined.





