What to Watch on Thursday: Reel South doc series opens with search for lost blues legends

Son House, left, and Skip James from the Reel South documentary “Two Trains Runnin’.” Abramorama

Two Trains Runnin’ (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This Sam Pollard film opens Season 4 of the Reel South documentary series. Set in Mississippi during the Civil Rights movement, “Two Trains” tells the story of the search for two forgotten blues singers. It’s narrated by Common and features the music of Gary Clark Jr. — and was named by Rolling Stone as one of the best music documentaries of 2017.

Also on tonight . . .

Project Runway (8 p.m., Bravo) - The designers visit the studio of trailblazer Dapper Dan, who introduced high fashion to the hip-hop world by creating luxury street wear. The designers then are asked to create their own take on the future of street wear.

Fam (9:30 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 1 finale, Clem’s father surprises her with a video left by her deceased mother for her wedding day.