What to Watch on Friday: 20/20 looks at the ‘stalker murder’ of actress Rebecca Schaeffer

ABC 20/20 screen grab

20/20: Your Biggest Fan (9 p.m., ABC) - This week’s true crime story is the 1989 murder of young actress Rebecca Schaeffer at the hands of celebrity stalker Robert John Bardo. Schaeffer played the younger sister on the sitcom “My Sister Sam,” which starred Pam Dawber (“Mork & Mindy”), and was preparing to audition for a role in “The Godfather Part III” when Bardo tracked her down and shot her point blank in the chest at the front door of her home in Los Angeles. This two hour documentary — the last of ABC’s 15 two-hour specials that have aired since January — explores Schaeffer’s life and her death, which led to changes in national privacy laws. There are interviews with Dawber and other actors (includuing Dyan Cannon and “One Life to Live” actress Erika Slezak) who worked with Schaeffer; director Brad Silberling (Schaeffer’s boyfriend at the time of her death); Schaeffer’s father; and former LA prosecutor Marcia Clark, who prosecuted Bardo. Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson is also interviewed about what it’s like to be pursued by a dangerous stalker.





Perfect Date (Netflix) - Fans of the original Netflix movie “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” will want to catch this new Noah Centineo rom-com. Centineo plays Brooks Rattigan, who earns cash for college by creating an app that helps him “sell” himself as the perfect date for all occasions. But then he meets the girl of his dreams (Camila Mendes, “Riverdale”) and must reassess his situation.





College Basketball Awards (8 p.m., ESPN2) - The men’s and women’s John R. Wooden Awards, the Legend in Coaching Award and top position award winners are named in Los Angeles.





Dateline: Evil Intent (10 p.m., NBC) - There’s more true crime tonight. Dateline looks at the case of Jessica Nelson, murdered in 2015 in Omaha by a childhood friend.



