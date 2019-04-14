Entertainment

What to Watch Sunday: Before ‘Game of Thrones’ premiere, ’60 Minutes’ goes behind the scenes

Kit Harington, left, and Emilia Clark in Season 8 of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”
Kit Harington, left, and Emilia Clark in Season 8 of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” Helen Sloane HBO

60 Minutes (7 p.m., CBS) - In honor of the final season premiere of “Game of Thrones,” Anderson Cooper goes behind the scenes with the show’s creator, actors and producers to report on how the TV phenomenon came together. Cooper will visit the set of Castle Black and takes a Kit Harington-led tour of a warehouse in Northern Ireland that houses almost every prop and costume from the series. It’s pretty incredible. Cooper is also made up into full White Walker makeup and costume. You want more? There’s more! The segment also includes an exclusive clip from tonight’s opening episode.

Game of Thrones (9 p.m., HBO) - It’s the first episode of the 8th and final season of this cultural phenomenon. In all honestly, no idea what happens in tonight’s premiere, and the HBO trailer doesn’t give much away except lots of snow, flying dragons, candles and swords. Arya Stark figures prominently in the trailer, and Jamie Lannister promises to “fight for the living.” Oh yeah, and those ominous hooves at the end. Enjoy these final six episodes.

‘Game of Thrones’ Fun Facts

“Game of the Thrones” has filmed in 10 countries over the course of its eight seasons: Northern Ireland (primary location), the Republic of Ireland, Morocco, Malta, Spain, Croatia, Iceland, Canada, Scotland and the United States.

Specific to Northern Ireland production, HBO used 52,000 bags of paper snow; 4,000 gallons of artificial blood; 163 tons of propane; 20,907 candles; and 1.5 tons of metal in the making of “Game of Thrones.”

GoT_60M1.JPG
Anderson Cooper in “Game of Thrones” White Walker makeup for the April 14, 2019, episode of “60 Minutes” on CBS. CBS 60 Minutes screen grab

U.S. viewership of “Game of Thrones” more than tripled from the first season through the seventh.

Arya is the most popular (or at least most talked about) “Game of Thrones” character in North Carolina, according to a project by DaringPlanet.com, which used geotagged Twitter data to track character mentions in every state. Arya won 19 states. Does that mean she’s our new president?

Game of Thrones State Map.jpg
A project by DaringPlanet.com found that Arya is the most popular (or at least most talked about) “Game of Thrones” character in North Carolina. DaringPlanet.com

Mark your TV calendar now

HBO will air “Game of Thrones: The Last Watch,” a two-hour documentary chronicling the making of the final season of the series, on May 26 — that’s one week after the show’s series finale.

  Comments  

Read Next

Diana? Alice? Elizabeth? Britons bet on new royal baby name

Celebrities

Diana? Alice? Elizabeth? Britons bet on new royal baby name

By SYLVIA HUI Associated Press

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan may be keeping plans about their impending baby under wraps, but that hasn't stopped everyone in Britain from trying to guess the gender and the name of their first child.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Sunday, April 14, 2019

Celebrities

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Books

Best-sellers

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Report News
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use