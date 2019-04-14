What to Watch Sunday: Before ‘Game of Thrones’ premiere, ’60 Minutes’ goes behind the scenes

Kit Harington, left, and Emilia Clark in Season 8 of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” HBO

60 Minutes (7 p.m., CBS) - In honor of the final season premiere of “Game of Thrones,” Anderson Cooper goes behind the scenes with the show’s creator, actors and producers to report on how the TV phenomenon came together. Cooper will visit the set of Castle Black and takes a Kit Harington-led tour of a warehouse in Northern Ireland that houses almost every prop and costume from the series. It’s pretty incredible. Cooper is also made up into full White Walker makeup and costume. You want more? There’s more! The segment also includes an exclusive clip from tonight’s opening episode.

Game of Thrones (9 p.m., HBO) - It’s the first episode of the 8th and final season of this cultural phenomenon. In all honestly, no idea what happens in tonight’s premiere, and the HBO trailer doesn’t give much away except lots of snow, flying dragons, candles and swords. Arya Stark figures prominently in the trailer, and Jamie Lannister promises to “fight for the living.” Oh yeah, and those ominous hooves at the end. Enjoy these final six episodes.

‘Game of Thrones’ Fun Facts

▪ “Game of the Thrones” has filmed in 10 countries over the course of its eight seasons: Northern Ireland (primary location), the Republic of Ireland, Morocco, Malta, Spain, Croatia, Iceland, Canada, Scotland and the United States.

▪ Specific to Northern Ireland production, HBO used 52,000 bags of paper snow; 4,000 gallons of artificial blood; 163 tons of propane; 20,907 candles; and 1.5 tons of metal in the making of “Game of Thrones.”

Anderson Cooper in “Game of Thrones” White Walker makeup for the April 14, 2019, episode of “60 Minutes” on CBS. CBS 60 Minutes screen grab

▪ U.S. viewership of “Game of Thrones” more than tripled from the first season through the seventh.

▪ Arya is the most popular (or at least most talked about) “Game of Thrones” character in North Carolina, according to a project by DaringPlanet.com, which used geotagged Twitter data to track character mentions in every state. Arya won 19 states. Does that mean she’s our new president?

A project by DaringPlanet.com found that Arya is the most popular (or at least most talked about) “Game of Thrones” character in North Carolina. DaringPlanet.com

Mark your TV calendar now

HBO will air “Game of Thrones: The Last Watch,” a two-hour documentary chronicling the making of the final season of the series, on May 26 — that’s one week after the show’s series finale.