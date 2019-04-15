Entertainment

What to Watch on Monday: Frontline’s ‘Marcus’ doc, more action on ‘Idol’ and ‘The Voice’

In the documentary “Marcus Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,” a decorated Marine veteran fights to reunite her family after her undocumented husband is deported.
Marcos Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - Frontline teams with Independent Lens and VOCE to present this documentary from filmmaker David Sutherland examining the U.S. immigration system through the lens of a decorated Marine veteran and her fight to reunite her family after her undocumented husband is deported.

Also on tonight . . .

American Idol (8 p.m., Fox) - The seven contestants with the most votes from last night’s show take their spot in the Top 10. The remaining contestants have to sing to impress the judges, and three of them will advance.

The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) - It’s the first night of live Cross Battles.

Hostile Planet (9 p.m., National Geographic) - The third installment of this six-part series covers of some of the biggest stars in the animal kingdom, including bull elephants clashing during mating, a herd of bison being pursued by a pack of wolves and cheetahs going after gazelles. This episode does sound particularly hostile. (An episode at 8 shows the challenges faced by the “Hostile Planet” camera crew.)

