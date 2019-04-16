Directed by Kirby Bradley, the 30 for 30 documentary “Seau” shows the highlights of NFL great Junior Seau’s football career while foreshadowing the tragedy that would befall him. ESPN 30 for 30 screen grab

ESPN 30 for 30: Seau (9 p.m., ESPN) - Directed by Kirby Bradley, this 30 for 30 documentary shows the highlights of NFL great Junior Seau’s football career while foreshadowing the tragedy that would befall him. The deeply loved player retired from the league in 2009, drove his SUV off a cliff in California in 2010 (and survived), and took his own life in 2012 by shooting himself in the chest. Seau’s family agreed to have his brain studied, and the National Institute of Health determined he was suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) at the time he died. Bradley’s film explores the Samoan Hall of Famer’s life and death, the obstacles he faced, and the legacy he left behind. Watch the trailer of “Seau” here.

Bless This Mess (9:30 p.m., ABC) - In this new sitcom, newlyweds Rio (Lake Bell) and Mike (Dax Shepard) move from New York City to rural Nebraska to be farmers. As we all know from the commercials, they fall through the floor of their ramshackle farmhouse, get chased onto the roof of the house by a cow and have Ed Begley Jr. and Pam Grier as neighbors. ABC did not provide a whole episode to preview.

There She Goes (BritBox) - This new David Tennant-led series debuts on the BritBox streaming service today. The show is an unfiltered look at raising a child with special challenges, and it’s based on the real life experiences of the show’s creator and co-writer, Shaun pye, whose daughter has a rare and undiagnosed chromosomal disorder.





True Conviction (10 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - Season 2 of this true crime series premieres with the bizarre case of a missing single mom in Iowa. When people close to her start receiving threatening texts from her phone, police have to find out if Cari Farver is a victim of a crime or if she’s a stalker.

