Host Phil Keoghan at the starting line in Los Angeles, California, on the Season 31 premiere of “The Amazing Race.” CBS

The Amazing Race (9 p.m., CBS) - For Season 31, former contestants from “The Amazing Race,” “Survivor” and “Big Brother” compete. You can check out the whole cast at cbs.com.





What We Do in the Shadows (10 p.m., FX) - The vampires venture into Manhattan to make an alliance with an old friend who is now the king of the Manhattan vampires.





Breakthrough: The Ideas That Changed the World (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - The first episode of this new series looks at how the telescope was invented, from Galileo to Edwin Hubble, and how the invention reaches the universe 13 billion light-years out.





