What to Watch on Thursday: Anne Heche walks out of reading in ‘Hollywood Medium’ finale

Anne Heche cries during a reading involving her deceased brother in the season finale of "Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry" on the E! network. E! / Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry screen grab

Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry (8 p.m., E!) - In the season finale, Tyler connects to the tragic passing of Anne Heche’s brother. During the reading, Heche cries and then abruptly stands and says “I think I’m finished, thank you,” and ends the reading. Also, Dr. Drew sets up a neural scan to find out what happens in Tyler’s brain during a reading.





RuPaul’s Drag Race (9 p.m., VH1) - The queens compete in a nautical-themed version of the legendary Snatch Game. Actors Tony Hale and Clea DuVall (both of “Veep”) guest judge, and drag queen Jinkx Monsoon makes a guest appearance.

A Texas Myth (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - The second Reel South documentary of the season is from Joseph Cashiola and David Fenster. Cashiola and Fenster follow activists at the Two Rivers camp, roughly 20 miles north of the US-Mexico border in rural Texas, as they battle against the same company that built the pipeline at Standing Rock.

The Face of Evil (10 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - In the premiere of this new true crime series, a young woman is found shot to death near an Alaskan village and detectives use forensic science to catch her murderer. But then an eye witness comes forward with a revelation that threatens to tear apart the small town.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.