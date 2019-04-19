What to Watch on Friday: Dateline NBC interviews teen accused of murdering parents

Madison Holton in the April 19 episode of “Dateline NBC: 11 Minutes.” Dateline NBC

Dateline NBC: 11 Minutes (10 p.m., NBC) - Josh Mankiewicz has the case of Alabama teenager Madison Holton charged with murdering both of his parents after getting in trouble over a house party in 2016. Madison’s father called the police when he came home and found the aftermath of a party, and when police arrived, Madison was handcuffed. Eleven minutes after the deputy left, another 911 call reported a shooting. Madison’s parents had been shot — and Madison was still in handcuffs. Madison is interviewed for the first time on national television. Also interviewed are Sheriff Bill Franklin, Madison’s uncle Chris Owenby and Madison’s former classmate Hannah Traylor.

Someone Great (Netflix) - An aspiring music journalist (Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin”) lands her dream job and prepares to move to San Francisco, which prompts her longtime boyfriend (Lakeith Stanfield) to end their relationship. To mend her broken heart, Jenny and her two best friends (DeWanda Wise and Brittany Snow) go on an outrageous last adventure in New York City, in this story of friendship, love and entering adulthood.

Ramy (Hulu) - All the episodes of this new Ramy Youssef series land today. Youssef plays Ramy Hassan, a first-generation Egyptian-American who is on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood. According to Hulu, the series will explore what it’s like being caught between a Muslim community that thinks life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that thinks life has no consequences.

I Love Lucy Funny Money Special (8 p.m., CBS) - In this pair of colorized classic episodes, Lucy and Ethel start their own salad dressing business, and then Lucy and Ethel disagree over the ownership of a winning “bonus buck.”

American Masters: Garry Winogrand (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - American Masters presents “Garry Winogrand: All Things Are Photograhable,” a documentary about the renowned photographer.

Vice: The Future of Work (10 p.m., HBO) - Vice takes a look at how automation and AI (artificial intelligence) are fundamentally changing work and society as a whole.

