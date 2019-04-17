This weekend’s 48 HOURS episode will examine a high-profile NC murder

Jason Corbett, left, and Molly Martens on their wedding day in 2011. CBS / 48 HOURS

On Saturday, CBS will present the story of a high-profile North Carolina murder that reverberated across the globe.

The news magazine “48 HOURS” examines the August 2015 murder of Irish businessman Jason Corbett at the hands of his wife, Molly Martens Corbett, and her father, former FBI agent Thomas Martens, inside the Corbett home in Winston-Salem.

A Davidson County jury found Molly Corbett, originally from Knoxville, Tennessee, and her father guilty of second-degree murder after a monthlong trial that ended in August 2017.

According to the Winston-Salem Journal, prosecutors told the jury that while 39-year-old Jason slept, Molly and Martens beat him with a baseball bag and a concrete brick paver, crushing his skull.

Molly Corbett and her father said the beating was in self-defense, and that Jason had repeatedly choked Molly and had threatened to kill them both.

Molly Corbett and Martens gave an interview to the ABC news program “20/20” in August 2017, before their conviction, calling Jason Corbett “controlling” and “paranoid” and described violent behavior that took place behind closed doors. The program played audio recordings Molly Corbett made ofher husband screaming at her during fights. Molly Corbett and her father even raised questions about how Jason Corbett’s first wife had died — saying that perhaps he had killed her.

Jason Corbett’s family objects to that narrative.

His sister Tracey Corbett-Lynch wrote a book about the killing called “My Brother Jason: The Untold Story of Jason Corbett’s Life and Brutal Murder by Tom and Molly Martens,” published by Gill Books in Ireland. The book paints Molly Corbett as a manipulative liar who targeted her husband through a nanny service because he was a rich widower with young children.

Corbett-Lynch said she and members of her family are participating in Saturday’s “48 HOURS” program to counter the allegations from the Martenses that Jason Corbett was killed in self-defense. “We will never falter in our campaign to ensure that Tom and Molly Martens serve the full sentence handed down by a North Carolina court for their terrible crime,” Corbett-Lynch said in a statement printed by the Irish Mirror newspaper.

This will be Corbett-Lynch’s first American television interview, according to CBS.

In Saturday’s episode, Corbett-Lynch tells “48 HOURS” reporter Maureen Maher, “The Martens didn’t just murder Jason, they tried to destroy his character.”

The Lexington Dispatch printed a statement from Corbett-Lynch saying the family has vowed to “challenge every lie and scurrilous allegation leveled against his good name by those who resort to anything in their bid to evade justice for their crimes.”

According to the Lexington Dispatch, members of the Martens family will also appear in the “48 HOURS” episode to argue that Molly Corbett and her father did not receive a fair trial and that key evidence was not heard by the jury.

In January of this year, attorneys representing Martens argued before the N.C. Court of Appeals that Molly Corbett and Tom Martens did not receive a fair trial. An article in the Greensboro News & Record detailed the points argued in that hearing and said it will be months before the judges decide if the convictions are upheld or overturned.

“48 HOURS” will air at 10 p.m. Saturday on CBS.