Entertainment
What to Watch on Sunday: CBS has Motown’s 60th anniversary tribute
Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration (8 p.m., CBS) - Entertainers pay tribute to the iconic sound of the historic record label Motown Records. Hosted by Smokey Robinson and Cedric the Entertainer.
Killing Eve (8 p.m., AMC) - Eve makes a dangerous deal with an old acquaintance.
Madam Secretary (10 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 5 finale, Elizabeth prepares to leave the State Department and announce her run for president as terrorists attack the United Nations delegation in Geneva.
Veep (10:30 p.m., HBO) - Selina and the team head to South Carolina, where she seeks an endorsement from a key leader.
