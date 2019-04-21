What to Watch on Sunday: CBS has Motown’s 60th anniversary tribute

Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration (8 p.m., CBS) - Entertainers pay tribute to the iconic sound of the historic record label Motown Records. Hosted by Smokey Robinson and Cedric the Entertainer.

Killing Eve (8 p.m., AMC) - Eve makes a dangerous deal with an old acquaintance.

Madam Secretary (10 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 5 finale, Elizabeth prepares to leave the State Department and announce her run for president as terrorists attack the United Nations delegation in Geneva.

Veep (10:30 p.m., HBO) - Selina and the team head to South Carolina, where she seeks an endorsement from a key leader.

