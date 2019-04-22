What to Watch on Monday: ‘Neighborhood’ season ends, CNN hosts candidate Town Halls

Cedric the Entertainer, left, as Calvin Butler and Max Greenfield as Dave Johnson in the CBS comedy “The Neighborhood.” CBS

The Neighborhood (8 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 1 finale, Dave is thrilled when Calvin invites him to go golfing, confident that it represents progress in their relationship. CBS has renewed this for Season 2.

CNN Town Halls (8 p.m., CNN) - CNN presents town hall events with various Democrat candidates for the presidency: Amy Klobuchar (7 p.m.), Elizabeth Warren (8 p.m.), Bernie Sanders (9 p.m.), Kamala Harris (10 p.m.) and Pete Buttigieg (11 p.m.).

Unbreakable: Live to Tell (9 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - This series tells the stories of people who have lost loved ones to murder but lived to tell the tale. Tonight’s episode features Grace Minor, a Charlotte woman whose husband shot both of their sons, killing one and blinding the other, before turning the gun on himself.

