What to Watch on Tuesday: Morris Chestnut joins ‘Being Mary Jane’ for series finale

Gabrielle Union, left, as Mary Jane Paul and Morris Chestnut as Beau from BET’s “Being Mary Jane” series finale. BET

Being Mary Jane (8 p.m., BET) - The show’s two-hour series finale picks up with the fallout between Mary Jane (Gabrielle Union) and Justin (Michael Ealy), and Mary Jane wondering if she’ll ever have a child of her own. We’re not sure what happens with Justin, but we do know that Morris Chestnutt joins the cast for this movie finale and they look pretty cozy in the photo provided by BET.

1969 (10 p.m., ABC) - The first installment of this new series features interviews with people involved with the 1969 moon landing, including software engineer Margaret Hamilton, mathematicians Katherine Johnson and Christine Darden, and astronauts Michael Collins, Charlie Duke and Gerry Giffin.

Frontline: The Abortion Divide (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This new Frontline special looks at both sides of the abortion debate in America.

