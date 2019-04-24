What to Watch on Wednesday: Luke Perry’s finale appearance on ‘Riverdale’

Luke Perry as Fred Andrews in “Riverdale” on The CW. The CW

Riverdale (8 p.m., The CW) - Jellybean (Trinity Likins) goes missing, so Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Gladys (Gina Gershon) and FP (Skeet Ulrich) follow a series of cryptic clues to get her home. Tonight is the last episode that will feature Luke Perry, who plays Archie’s dad, Fred Andrews, on the series. Perry passed away suddenly in March after suffering a massive stroke.

Actor Luke Perry, known for his role on "90210" and "Riverdale" was suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. He died days later. Perry was 52 years old.

Also on tonight . . .

NHL Hockey Playoffs (7:30 p.m., NBC Sports) - It’s the first round winner-take-all Game 7, with the Carolina Hurricanes vs. the Washington Capitals. Go Canes!





A Life Among Monkeys (9 p.m., Smithsonian Channel) - This one-hour special draws upon the remarkable work of Dr. Wolfgang Dittus, who has spent over 50 years studying the charismatic toque macaques of Sri Lanka, constituting the longest continuous monkey study in the world.





