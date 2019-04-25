What to Watch on Thursday: Batman begins in ‘Gotham’ series finale

‘Gotham’ series finale trailer - The Rise of The Dark Knight The final episode of Fox TV's 'Gotham' witnesses the rise of The Dark Knight. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The final episode of Fox TV's 'Gotham' witnesses the rise of The Dark Knight.

Gotham (8 p.m., Fox) - The “Gotham” series finale, which moves action 10 years into the future, plays like a very good, one-hour Batman movie. We get adult Bruce returning to Gotham for the opening of the new Wayne Tower, and at the same time, a new figure emerges to be the hero Gotham needs. Yeah, Batman. The finale is actually pretty incredible and will make you wish the series was continuing. All your favorites are here: Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor), Edward Nygma/The Riddler (Cory Michael Smith), Jeremiah Valeska/The Joker (Cameron Monaghan), Det. James Gordon (Ben McKenzie), Alfred Pennyworth (Sean Pertwee), Det. Harvey Bullock (Donal Logue) and Selina (Lili Simmons replaces Camren Bicondova as adult Selina). David Mazouz, who has played young Bruce Wayne throughout the series’ five-year run, continues in the part.

Supernatural (8 p.m., The CW) - In the Season 14 finale, Sam, Dean and Castiel are thrown into an epic battle, and an old friend from the past shows up. “Supernatural” is renewed for one more season, but Season 15 will be its last.

The Orville (9 p.m., Fox) - In the Season 2 finale, the crew must contend with the disastrous fallout from Kelly’s decision. No word on whether Fox will cancel or renew this for Season 3.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.