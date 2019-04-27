What to Watch on Saturday: Elizabeth Smart hosts a special on the abduction of Jayme Closs

Famous kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart wants to be a voice for victims Elizabeth Smart, who survived being kidnapped when she was 14, was in Fort Worth to talk about surviving trauma and to speak out against human trafficking. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Elizabeth Smart, who survived being kidnapped when she was 14, was in Fort Worth to talk about surviving trauma and to speak out against human trafficking.

Smart Justice: The Jayme Closs Case (8 p.m., Lifetime) - Lifetime partners with victims advocate Elizabeth Smart for this new 90-minute documentary featuring interviews with key players in 13-year-old Jayme Closs’ abduction and rescue. Smart also talks to six other well-known victims of abduction for a round-table discussion about Closs, who was taken from her home in Wisconsin in October 2018 after both parents were murdered in front of her. After 88 days in captivity, Closs escaped and ran for help. Gina DeJesus, Katie Beers, Kara Robinson Chamberlin, Alicia Kozakiewicz, Denise Huskins and Sarah Maynard are the roundtable guests.

Elizabeth Smart hosts a new documentary “Smart Justice: The Jayme Closs Case,” premiering April 27 on Lifetime. LIFETIME

2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (8 p.m., HBO) - 2019 inductees include The Cure, Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies. Guests and presenters include Harry Styles, Janelle Monáe, Don Henley, Brian May, David Byrne, Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Trent Reznor, Ian Hunter and Susanna Hoffs.

Love Takes Flight (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this week’s Hallmark movie, a workaholic hospital director is forced to re-examine her rigid lifestyle when a freewheeling EMS pilot enters her life.

The Son (9 p.m., AMC) - Season 2 of this Pierce Brosnan series starts with Young Eli leading a daring Comanche raid into Mexico in 1852. In 1915, the McCullough family confronts a threat to their growing oil business.

