What to Watch on Sunday: Noah Wyle’s new ‘Red Line’ is must-watch TV

‘The Red Line’: Noah Wyle drama premieres on CBS Noah Wyle stars in the new CBS drama “The Red Line,” which tells the story of a white cop who shoots an unarmed black man in Chicago. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Noah Wyle stars in the new CBS drama “The Red Line,” which tells the story of a white cop who shoots an unarmed black man in Chicago.

The Red Line (9 p.m., CBS) - A new limited serialized drama — a rare thing for CBS — that tells a timely story: a white cop who shoots an unarmed black man in Chicago. It stars Noah Wyle (“ER,” “Falling Skies”) as a high school history teacher whose husband (Corey Reynolds “The Closer”), an African American emergency room doctor, is shot and killed while trying to save a store clerk wounded during a robbery. The show examines the aftermath of Harrison’s killing, both for his family and for the officer who shot him. For a broadcast network drama, this one is A+. The story is heartbreaking and the performances are great. It unfolds in two-hour installments across four Sundays. We get the first two episodes tonight.

THE RED LINE two-hour series premiere airs Sunday, April 28 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The series will broadcast in two-hour installments across four Sundays. THE RED LINE is an eight episode event series that follows three very different Chicago families as they journey toward hope and healing after a tragedy connects them all and causes them to question their assumptions about themselves and each other. Pictured (L-R): Noah Wyle as Daniel Calder and Aliyah Royale as Jira Calder-Brennan Photo: Best Available Screen Grab/CBS ÃÂ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved CBS

The Redemption Project with Van Jones (9 p.m., CNN) - This new 8-part series gives a rare glimpse inside the restorative justice process, with each episode following a victim (or surviving family member) of a life-altering crime as they meet face-to-face with their offender. The process is a search for answers and a sense of healing. Tonight’s premiere presents the first-ever dialogue between a victim and an offender inside the Alaskan prison system.





Friends: Behind Closed Doors (9 p.m., Reelz) - An inside look at how the popular 90s sitcom “Friends” came together, with behind-the-scenes footage of auditions and archive interviews with the cast.

United Shades of America (10 p.m., CNN) - In the Season 4 premiere, Kamau Bell visits Dallas, the home of the megachurch, to find out what is creating the new face of Christianity today in a city where church and state are far from separate.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.