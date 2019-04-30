What to Watch on Tuesday: New ESPN 30 for 30 doc ‘The Dominican Dream’

Felipe Lopez: ESPN 30 for 30 documentary ‘Dominican Dream’ The ESPN 30 for 30 documentary “The Dominican Dream,” directed by Jonathan Hock, chronicles the life of basketball star Felipe Lopez. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The ESPN 30 for 30 documentary “The Dominican Dream,” directed by Jonathan Hock, chronicles the life of basketball star Felipe Lopez.

30 for 30: The Dominican Dream (9 p.m., ESPN) - Directed by Jonathan Hock (he did the NC State “Survive and Advance” doc), “The Dominican Dream” chronicles the highs and lows of basketball star Felipe Lopez, who played at St. John’s and in the NBA. Lopez was at one time known as The Dominican Michael Jordan, attaining incredible highs before crashing and burning, only to rise again — but not in basketball.





On Tour with Asperger’s Are Us (8 p.m., HBO) - Director Alex Lehmann follows the sketch comedy troupe Asperger’s Are Us on their first cross-country tour in a jalopy of an old RV. The six-week trip tests the friendships of the troupe members, who are all on the autism spectrum. This a six-part documentary series that launches with two back-to-back episodes tonight, then another two on Wednesday and two more on Thursday.





In “The Last Survivors,” Frontline presents a landmark documentary about some of the last survivors of the Holocaust. Only children at the time, these now elderly survivors reflect on how the trauma of the Holocaust has affected the rest of their lives. (L-R): Ivor Perl, Susan Pollack, Frank Bright, Maurice Blik. Richard Ansett/Minnow Films

The Last Survivors (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - Frontline presents a documentary telling the stories of the last living survivors of the Holocaust. Director Arthur Cary has interviews with victims and family members for a haunting look at how disturbing childhood images and unimaginable loss have impacted the daily lives and relationships of survivors.





Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole (10 p.m., A&E) - This eight-part documentary series tells the individual stories of eight previously convicted child offenders sentenced to mandatory life terms without parole, who are now seeking resentencing. The series will no only present their crimes, but also the emotional impact of victims’ family and friends as they contemplate these offenders possibly being released. Tonight’s story is about a boy who at 14 shot and killed his 14-year-old neighbor in Harlem, Ga.





Shetland (BritBox) - Award-winning crime writer Ann Cleeves’ bestselling detective series returns with Douglas Henshall as DI Perez, solving crime against the backdrop of the Shetland Isles. In Season 5, the team investigates a complex murder mystery after a severed hand washes up on the beach, only to make a more shocking discovery further out to sea. New episodes are released weekly and the series itself is now fully exclusive to the US on the streaming service BritBox. Season 4 is available now with the first three seasons coming soon.

