What to Watch on Wednesday: HBO doc series follows Asperger’s Are Us comedy troupe

Noah Britton, Ethan Finlan, Jack Hanke and New Michael Ingemi, members of the sketch comedy troupe Asperger’s Are Us, hit the road for a six-week, multi-city journey tour, depicted in the new HBO documentary series “On Tour with Asperger’s Are Us.” HBO

On Tour with Asperger’s Are Us (8 p.m., HBO) - The second night of HBO’s 3-night run of this documentary series, in which director Alex Lehmann follows the sketch comedy troupe Asperger’s Are Us on their first cross-country tour in a jalopy of an old RV. The six-week trip tests the friendships of the troupe members, who are all on the autism spectrum. This six-part documentary series launched with two back-to-back episodes last night and two more tonight. The final two parts air on Thursday. If you need to catch up on missed episodes, HBO has them on demand.

Billboard Music Awards (8 p.m., NBC) - Awards for the past year’s most popular artists, albums and songs across multiple genres.





Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.