What to Watch on Thursday: A new season of ‘Murder Chose Me’ starts on ID

Rod Demery returns for the 3rd season of ‘Murder Choose me’ Homicide detective Rod Demery returns for the third season of this true crime documentary series, in which he'll reflect on more cases from his 14 years as a homicide detective in Shreveport, La. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Homicide detective Rod Demery returns for the third season of this true crime documentary series, in which he'll reflect on more cases from his 14 years as a homicide detective in Shreveport, La.

Murder Chose Me (9 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - Rod Demery returns for the third season of this true crime documentary series, in which he reflects on more cases from his 14 years as a homicide detective in Shreveport, La. In his 14 years with the violent crimes unit, Demery solved or assisted in more than 250 homicide cases, and earned an unprecedented 100 percent confession and solve rate in the more than 60 cases on which he was the lead detective.

Also on tonight . . .

2019 Miss USA (8 p.m., Fox) - Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this pageant from Las Vegas.





iZombie (8 p.m., The CW) - In the Season 5 premiere, while investigating a murder case in which there is no body or brain to eat, Liv and Clive only have a grainy video and small amount of blood to go on.

Gimme a Faith ( 10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In this season’s fourth Reel South documentary, Chinese immigrant Hao Zhang arrives in North Carolina to study filmmaking and is surprised to find a community of Chinese students — and connects with them through a newly discovered evangelical Christianity that is often at odds with their roots in China.



