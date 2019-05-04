What to Watch on Saturday: Oxygen tackles the tragic disappearance of Susan Powell

Oxygen tackles the tragic disappearance of Susan Cox Powell Oxygen's two-part documentary special examines the shocking and truly tragic true crime case of Susan Cox Powell, a young mother of two small boys, disappeared without a trace from her home in West Valley, Utah in December 2009. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Oxygen's two-part documentary special examines the shocking and truly tragic true crime case of Susan Cox Powell, a young mother of two small boys, disappeared without a trace from her home in West Valley, Utah in December 2009.

The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell (7 p.m., Oxygen) - This is the first part of a two-part documentary special recounting one of the most shocking and truly tragic true crime cases of our time. In December 2009, Susan Cox Powell, a young mother of two small boys, disappeared without a trace from her home in West Valley, Utah. Her husband Josh was suspected of committing foul play, but before police could move in, an even greater tragedy occurred. This four-hour special, led by investigative journalist Stephanie Bauer, promises to unveil new developments and scandalous never-before-seen videos, plus rare interviews with family members. Part 2 airs tomorrow night at 7. After you watch this, I highly recommend the podcast “Cold,” which tackles this same story (it’s thorough and very well done).

Paris, Wine & Romance (9 p.m., Hallmark) - A winemaker from Oregon travels to Paris to compete in a major wine competition. Dan Jeannotte and Jen Lilley star.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Adam Sandler hosts and Shawn Mendes performs.

