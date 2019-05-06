What to Watch on Monday: HBO’s ‘Chernobyl’ miniseries and a ‘Bachelorette’ reunion

‘Chernobyl’: Trailer for HBO’s five-part miniseries HBO’s five-part miniseries “Chernobyl” recounts the 1986 nuclear disaster accident at the Chernobyl plant in Ukraine, Soviet Union, one of the worst human-made catastrophes in history. Series stars Emily Watson, Jared Harris and Stellan Skarsgård. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK HBO’s five-part miniseries “Chernobyl” recounts the 1986 nuclear disaster accident at the Chernobyl plant in Ukraine, Soviet Union, one of the worst human-made catastrophes in history. Series stars Emily Watson, Jared Harris and Stellan Skarsgård.

Chernobyl (9 p.m., HBO) - This five-part miniseries dramatizes the 1986 nuclear accident at the Chernobyl plant in Ukraine, Soviet Union, one of the worst human-made catastrophes in history. It tells the stories of the brave men and women who made incredible sacrifices to save Europe from unimaginable disaster. It stars Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård and Emily Watson.

Also on tonight . . .

The Resident (8 p.m., Fox) - In the Season 2 finale, Bell considers selling the hospital to a conglomerate, but Kit tries to make him see the negatives.

Bachelorette (8 p.m., ABC) - This reunion show starts with Chris Harrison and super fans revisiting some of the most memorable dates from the show.

Out of State (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This Independent Lens documentary looks at the lives of two native Hawaiians sent thousands of miles away from their home to be incarcerated in a private prison in the Arizona desert. In the Saguaro Correctional Center, David and Hale find a community of other native Hawaiians and discover their indigenous traditions from a fellow inmate serving a life sentence there. The men finish their sentences and return to Hawaii, but struggle with the transition

