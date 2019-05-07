What to Watch on Tuesday: Documentaries covering foster care, Amelia Earhart and Trump

HBO’s documentary ‘Foster’ looks at the foster care system HBO’s documentary “Foster” looks at the foster care system, focusing on three cases in Los Angeles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK HBO’s documentary “Foster” looks at the foster care system, focusing on three cases in Los Angeles.

Foster (8 p.m., HBO) - Mark Jonathan Harris directs this documentary about the foster care system by focusing on stories from the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, the largest child welfare agency in America. The documentary mixes firsthand accounts from people navigating the system with insights from social workers, advocate and others.

Amelia Earhart (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - American Experience spotlights trailblazing women in May, starting with Amelia Earhart, the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic. Earhart disappeared during a flight over the Pacific Ocean in 1937.

Trump’s Trade War (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This Frontline documentary tells the inside story of President Trump’s gamble to confront China over trade. Correspondent Laura Sullivan reports from the US and China in collaboration with NPR.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.