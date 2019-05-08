What to Watch on Wednesday: 6 shows air season finales, but which ones will return?

‘Empire: The Roughest Day’ Season Finale In the Season 5 finale for 'Empire,' Cookie and Lucious deal with each other’s betrayals and wonder if this could be the end of their relationship. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In the Season 5 finale for 'Empire,' Cookie and Lucious deal with each other’s betrayals and wonder if this could be the end of their relationship.

Empire (8 p.m., Fox) - In the Season 5 finale, Cookie and Lucious deal with each other’s betrayals and wonder if this could be the end of their relationship. Fox announced on Tuesday that it was renewing “Empire” for a sixth season, but according to The Los Angeles Times, actor Jussie Smollet will not be part of the season.

The Goldbergs (8 p.m., ABC) - Adam lets it slip that Barry never completed his community service requirements in the Season 6 finale. No official word yet on a seventh season.

Schooled (8:30 p.m., ABC) - Glasscott faces removal as principal after a prank damages the school in the Season 1 finale. No decision yet about a second season.

Star (9 p.m., Fox) - In the Season 3 finale, The ASAs arrive and Take 3 fights Amber Drake for the top spot. This series is also waiting for a decision about renewal.

Modern Family (9 p.m., ABC) - The Season 10 finale brings the birth of Haley and Dylan’s twins. This will be back for an 11th season next year, but it will be the show’s last.

Single Parents (9 p.m., ABC) - After learning that Angie’s ex lives near Space Camp, Will convinces Angie to confront him about leaving her when she was pregnant. This is the Season 1 finale. No word yet on whether it will be canceled or renewed.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.