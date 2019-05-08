What’s going on this week? Here are 8 of our Best Bets.

A puppy plays at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA in Charlottesville, Va. There are two events May 11 to benefit rescue dogs: the Great Puppy Parade in Raleigh and Barks & Brews at Hi-Wire Brewing in Durham. There will be adoptable dogs in Durham. Zack Wajsgras

There’s a lot going on this week. Here’s your cheat sheet of can’t-miss events around town.





Longleaf Film Festival

They had us at free popcorn, but the free-to-attend fest clearly all adds up to a “see you there,” with three screens airing dozens of films, plus Movies-N-Moonlight, panels, awards, opening reception, wrap party and chance to meet filmmakers. For Movies-N-Moonlight, head to Bicentennial Plaza, outside the museum, for a film block from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Films will be screened in Daniels Auditorium in case of bad weather. North Carolina Museum of History, 5 E. Edenton St., Raleigh. May 10-11, event times vary. Free to attend, but general ticket required via longleaffilmfestival.com

The Great Puppy Parade

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Looks like the dog days of summer start in spring. Hoof it DTR for the first-ever puppy parade and bar crawl to benefit Cause for Paws. Pups: Think plenty of delicious treats to lap up, pup paraphernalia for purchase, prizes and a puppy costume party, plus drink specials to keep your human satisfied. Registration begins at Poole’s Diner, 424 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. May 11, parade begins at 5:30 p.m. (register beforehand, see event post for details). $30. facebook.com/events/436723770395972/

Adult Night at the museum

Art imitates life — and life is good at this art destination that promises to light up your Insta while you test your strength and balance in pointe shoes with Carolina Ballet, drum it up on some instruments from the NC Symphony, shake that money maker with live DJs in the globe + a rooftop silent disco, and so much more. Museum of Natural Sciences, Raleigh. May 10, 7-10 p.m. $20. naturalsciences.org/adultnights

International Jazz Fest

“C’mon… why don’t we paint the town, and all that jazz.” Shimmy at the inaugural Durham International Jazz Fest, featuring a host of globally renowned musicians. 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. May 11, 1-6 p.m. Free, but donations encouraged. facebook.com/events/365712480937544/

Vintage Market Days

If you’re in the market for a last-minute gift for the grad or mom in your life, Vintage Market Days answers the call with its Simply Spring installment of an upscale vintage-inspired market experience featuring wares from antiques and homemade decor and outdoor furnishings to original art to jewelry, clothing and more. N.C. State Fairgrounds, Raleigh. May 10-11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; May 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets $5-$15, 12-and-under free. vintagemarketdays.com/market/nc-triangle/event

Barks & Brews

Spend a few hours at Hi-Wire Brewing with your hands full — a la cornhole bag, burrito, and brew — to benefit local rescue group Saving Grace — which will be on-site with adoptable pups. Giving pups a second chance at life while you toss bean bags in a tourney and down Mr. Puebla Tacos… sounds like a winning Saturday. Golden Belt, 800 Taylor St., Suite 9-150, Durham. May 11, 1-5 p.m. Free to attend. facebook.com/events/318862505485744/

Downtown Block Party

Where’s the party at? That would be Hargett Street this week, for a block party celebrating three years of Raleigh Raw fueling the community. Sign up for free yoga or a three-on-three b-ball tourney, or enjoy a host of vendors from Art of Style to Apex Outfitters to Black Unykorn Tarot and Astrology and much more. 7 W. Hargett St., Raleigh. May 11, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. facebook.com/events/260487311525720/

Marbles Bike Rodeo

Grab your bike or trike and helmet and roll on over to Marbles Kids Museum for the Bike Rodeo. Hosted in tandem with Raleigh Police Department’s Southeast District community squad and Oaks and Spokes, the bicycle bonanza includes maintenance checks, helmet fittings, a Bike Bling MakeShop, Art on the Move, safety and obstacle courses and even a chance to swap your outgrown bikes and gear via donation or trade. East Hargett Street between Blount and Person streets will be closed to vehicles from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. 201 E. Hargett St., Raleigh. May 11, time. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free with museum admission ($7). marbleskidsmuseum.org/bike-rodeo