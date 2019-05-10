From ‘Steel Magnolias’ to ‘Throw Momma From the Train,’ film series has mom covered

“Steel Magnolias” stars Julia Roberts, left, and Sally Field. The film was released in 1989.

On May 10 to 12, the Carolina Theatre is hosting the Mother’s Day Film Series. The movies, which feature strong female casts, include: “The Joy Luck Club” (1993), “Troop Beverly Hills” (1989), “Fried Green Tomatoes” (1991), “Postcards from the Edge” (1990), “Terms of Endearment” (1983), “Little Women” (1994), “Sister Act” (1992), “Thelma and Louise” (1991), L “Now and Then” (1995), “Throw Momma from the Train” (1987), “Soul Food” (1997), and “Steel Magnolias” (1989). Individual tickets are $9.50, weekend passes are $80. Check the Carolina’s website for the complete schedule.

On May 15, Sergio Corbucci’s 1968 western “The Great Silence” screens as part of the Cinema Overdrive series. $7. 7 p.m. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.

Other Highlights

▪ May 10, the Cary Theater is showing Henry Barrial’s 2016 drama “DriverX” at 7 p.m., followed by Jon S. Baird’s 2018 comedy drama “Stan & Ollie,” starring Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly as Laurel and Hardy, at 9:30 p.m. (There will be an encore of “Stan & Ollie” on May 16 at 9 p.m.).

May 11, to celebrate 40 years of Cary greenways, there will be a presentation and Q&A at 6:30 p.m., followed by the 2016 documentary “Mile... Mile & a Half” at 7 p.m., and a Make your own s’mores station at 8:30 p.m. Following that will be a screening of Todd Douglas Miller’s 2019 documentary “Apollo 11” at 9 p.m. (There will be encores of “Apollo 11” on May 16 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.). On May 12, it’s Paul Anton Smith’s 2016 comedy adventure “Have You Seen My Movie?” at 2 p.m. Each film is $3-$5, except for the greenways event, which is free. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.

▪ May 10, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is showing Godfrey Ho’s 1990 action horror flick “Kickboxer from Hell” as part of the Video Vortex series. May 12, there will be a Mother’s Day Brunch showing of the 1987 musical drama “Dirty Dancing.” Also on May 12, there will be a screening of Michael Curtiz’s 1945 classic “Mildred Pierce” as part of the Film Club Raleigh series. On May 14, Juan Piquer Simón’s 1982 horror thriller “Pieces” screens as part of Terror Tuesday. Check the Alamo’s website for show-times and ticket prices. Details: drafthouse.com/raleigh.

▪ May 12, Ponysaurus Brewing in Durham is kicking off a Summer Movie Series with a showing of Mike Nichol’s 1967 classic “The Graduate” at 8 p.m. Free. Details: 978-7701 or ponysaurusbrewing.com.

▪ May 12, the Cinema Inc.’s 52nd season continues at the Rialto Theatre with Pawel Haifaa Al Mansokur’s 2012 comedy drama “Wadjda” at 7 p.m. Subscriptions for the rest of the season are sold out, but those interested in subscribing for 2018-19 can send their contact information to thecinemainc@gmail.com.