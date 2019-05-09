What to Watch on Thursday: Fox reopens ‘Paradise Hotel’ and Reel South has a doc set in NC

New guests checking into Paradise Hotel - Season 1 Each week on Fox's Paradise Hotel, singles vote off one of their fellow residents to make room for a new guest. In this new version, viewers can use social media to try to influence what happens on screen. Kristin Cavallari hosts. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Each week on Fox's Paradise Hotel, singles vote off one of their fellow residents to make room for a new guest. In this new version, viewers can use social media to try to influence what happens on screen. Kristin Cavallari hosts.

Paradise Hotel (8 p.m., Fox) - What is this and are any local people in it? This new-ish reality competition show is actually revived from 2003, and has a group of singles checking into an exclusive tropical resort for a chance to win big money (and enjoy a little romance). Each week, singles vote off one of their fellow residents to make room for a new guest. In this new version, viewers can use social media to try to influence what happens on screen. Kristin Cavallari hosts. Are there any locals? To start with, it doesn’t appear so, but there are new guests arriving each week.

Mom (9 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 6 finale of “Mom” (still one of the strongest sitcoms on the air), Christy is sad to learn that her sponsor is moving away. Meanwhile, an argument leads Bonnie and Adam to make a hasty decision.

Santuario (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In the fifth Reel South documentary of the Season, Pilar Timpane and Christine Delp profile a small church in Greensboro, NC, which offers sanctuary to Juan Tobar Ortega, a Guatemalan grandmother threatened with deportation after 25 years of living and working in the United States. “Lumpkin, GA,” another documentary dealing with the topic of immigration in a small Southern town, follows at 10:30.

