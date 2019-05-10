What to Watch on Friday: Two new true crime docs, a Wu-Tang Clan series and network finales

ABC gives us a two-hour look at the case of Darlie Routier, a Dallas housewife sentenced to death for the stabbing murder of her two young sons in 1996 — an attack she says was committed by an intruder. ABC 20/20 screen grab

20/20: Darlie Routier (9 p.m., ABC) - ABC gives us a two-hour look at the case of Darlie Routier, a Dallas housewife sentenced to death for the stabbing murder of her two young sons in 1996 — an attack she says was committed by an intruder who also slit her throat while she slept. Investigators believed she fabricated the story and staged the crime scene, but other investigators who have taken up Darlie’s cause since her conviction say she is innocent (and they are pretty convincing, in my opinion). This case was the subject of a very good ABC docu-series that aired last year called “The Last Defense” and tonight’s episode is an abridged version of Darlie’s story from that series. “The Last Defense,” executive produced by Viola Davis, looked at two questionable death row cases. The program presents interviews with Darlie, prosecutors in the original trial, Darlie’s current defense team and Darlie’s ex-husband, Darin, who believes she is innocent.

Dateline NBC (9 p.m., NBC) - “Dateline” goes two hours tonight as well, with the shocking story of 16-year-old Meghan Landowski, murdered by a classmate in her Portsmouth, Virginia home in 2008.

Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men (10 p.m., Showtime) - This new four-part documentary series looks at the group’s career, including interviews from each of the nine living members with never-before-seen archival footage and performances. The first installment starts with Robert Diggs recognizing the special way he and his friends told stories, and the group cutting the song “Protect Ya Neck.”

Reborn (PBS Masterpiece Prime) - This French crime-thriller follows felon Alexis Marceau (Bruno Debrandt), who enters witness protection and gets reconstructive surgery for a new identity and new life as construction worker Matthias Leblanc. When a judge offers to revoke Leblanc’s house arrest in exchange for going undercover with his old gang for three months, he accepts the assignment, but struggles to resist the temptations of his old life. (Please note this is airing on PBS’ streaming network, which also releases Season 2 of “The Court” and the new Belgian crime drama “Rough Justice” this month. The service costs $5.99 per month after a free 7-day trial.)

Premieres and finales airing tonight:

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD (8 p.m., ABC) - In the Season 6 premiere, the team works to find its footing in the wake of losing Coulson.

Last Man Standing (8 p.m., Fox) - Season 7 ends with Mandy and Kyle being hesitant to leave the Baxter household for their own place, so Mike gives them some tough love. This has been renewed for another season.

MacGyver (8 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 3 finale, a cunning new adversary’s plans force Mac to make an impossible choice: save the life of a friend or save the lives of hundreds of innocent people. No official word on renewal yet, but this one is probably safe.

The Cool Kids (8:30 p.m., Fox) - Season 1 ends with Hank, Charlie and Sid preparing their friend-iversary party — which doesn’t include Margaret. Official word on renewal should come soon, but this likely to get another season.

Proven Innocent (9 p.m., Fox) - The first season of this Kelsey Grammar series ends with the team working to solve Rosemary’s murder before time runs out. And time may have indeed run out. While it’s not official, odds are high that this one will be canceled.

Blue Bloods (10 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 9 finale, Jamie and Eddie’s wedding day approaches, and Erin interviews a witness whose story leads her to doubt Eddie’s honesty. No worries here: “Blue Bloods” will return for Season 10.

