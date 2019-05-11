What to Watch on Saturday: Hallmark’s ‘Feeling of Home’ and a bizarre story on 48 HOURS

Jonna Walsh, left, and Nathan Parsons in the Hallmark movie "A Feeling of Home." Crown Media

Homekilling Queen (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, the beautiful, entitled and deranged daughter of an equally disturbed mother, is determined to become homecoming queen and nothing will stand in her way. Ashley Jones plays the mom, Connie Manning, and Kaitlyn Bernard plays daughter Whitney.





A Feeling of Home (9 p.m., Hallmark) - The host of a New England-based web series makes an emergency trip to her Texas hometown to help her rancher father recover from a riding accident. Her former boyfriend Ryan just happens to be a ranch hand there. It stars Jonna Walsh and Nathan Parsons.

48 Hours: Find Peter Chadwick (10 p.m., CBS) - Authorities search for a multimillionaire real estate investor from Newport Beach, Ca., accused of killing his wife and staging a kidnapping plot. It’s a truly crazy story — and one of the weirdest 911 calls you’ll ever hear.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Emma Thompson hosts, and the Jonas Brothers perform.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.