What to Watch on Monday: A new season of ‘Bachelorette’ and finales for ’9-1-1’ and ‘Bull’

Bachelorette (8 p.m., ABC) - For Season 15 we get former Miss Alabama USA Hannah Brown, known from her Colton season of “The Bachelor” as Hannah B. (also known as the nemesis of the former Miss North Carolina USA, Caelynn Miller-Keyes). Hannah meets 30 bachelors and must decide on 22 to keep around. (Interesting side note: At the end of the “Bachelor” season, ABC actually released 33 mens’ names and one of those was Ben Granger, 30, of Charlotte. The former Furman University football player apparently didn’t make the cut for the 30 men who appear on tonight’s premiere, but I have no idea how or why that decision was made.)

Premieres and finales

9-1-1 (8 p.m., Fox) - In the Season 2 finale, the city is on high alert after two mail bombs go off. “9-1-1” will return.

Arrow (9 p.m., The CW) - In the Season 7 finale, the battle between Oliver and Emiko comes to a boiling point. “Arrow” will return for Season 8, but that will be the show’s last.

Buried in the Backyard (9 p.m., Oxygen) - How could a show with this title not return for a second season? Season 2 starts tonight with a case from Ohio.

Bull (10 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 3 finale, Bull must convince a jury that an alleged murder was actually a tragic accident when TAC represents a woman charged in her 3-year-old stepdaughter’s death. “Bull” is renewed for Season 4.

