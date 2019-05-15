What to Watch on Wednesday: Season finales for ‘Riverdale’ and ‘Survivor,’ new series on A&E

Riverdale season finale trailer | ‘Chapter Fifty-Seven: Apocalypto’ In the Season 3 finale for Riverdale, Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead band together to confront the evils of their past once and for all. This is renewed for Season 4. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In the Season 3 finale for Riverdale, Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead band together to confront the evils of their past once and for all. This is renewed for Season 4.

Riverdale (8 p.m., The CW) - In the Season 3 finale, Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead band together to confront the evils of their past once and for all. This is renewed for Season 4.

Survivor (8 p.m., CBS) - It’s all “Survivor” on CBS tonight, starting with the two-hour finale, in which one castaway is crowned the winner, followed by a reunion show at 10. Of course, “Survivor” will return for another season.

The Employables (10 p.m., A&E) - This new docu-series follows two people with conditions such as autisim or Tourettes Syndrome as they search for jobs, working to overcome obstacles and find fulfilling employment. Each job seeker works with a specialist to help them identify their strengths and make a plan for their search.

