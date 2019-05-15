Entertainment
What to Watch on Wednesday: Season finales for ‘Riverdale’ and ‘Survivor,’ new series on A&E
Riverdale season finale trailer | ‘Chapter Fifty-Seven: Apocalypto’
Riverdale (8 p.m., The CW) - In the Season 3 finale, Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead band together to confront the evils of their past once and for all. This is renewed for Season 4.
Survivor (8 p.m., CBS) - It’s all “Survivor” on CBS tonight, starting with the two-hour finale, in which one castaway is crowned the winner, followed by a reunion show at 10. Of course, “Survivor” will return for another season.
The Employables (10 p.m., A&E) - This new docu-series follows two people with conditions such as autisim or Tourettes Syndrome as they search for jobs, working to overcome obstacles and find fulfilling employment. Each job seeker works with a specialist to help them identify their strengths and make a plan for their search.
Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.
Comments