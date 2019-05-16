What to Watch on Thursday: ‘Big Bang’ signs off, ‘Untold Story’ looks for vanished teacher

‘The Big Bang Theory’ ends after 12 huge seasons on CBS CBS' huge hit, "The Big Bang Theory," ends after 12 seasons with a special one-hour episode (or rather, two new back-to-back episodes) in which Sheldon and Amy are awaiting big news and the gang heads off into an uncharted future. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK CBS' huge hit, "The Big Bang Theory," ends after 12 seasons with a special one-hour episode (or rather, two new back-to-back episodes) in which Sheldon and Amy are awaiting big news and the gang heads off into an uncharted future.

The Big Bang Theory (8 p.m., CBS) - This is a biggie! This huge CBS hit ends after 12 seasons with a special one-hour episode (or rather, two new back-to-back episodes) in which Sheldon and Amy are awaiting big news and the gang heads off into an uncharted future.

The Well-Placed Weed (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This Reel South documentary by Cooper Sanchez and Steve Branford explores the life and work of Ryan Gainey, one of the most celebrated American garden designers of the past three decades. Gainey grew up in rural South Carolina, where he learned to love plants from his friends and neighbors. The doc pays special attention to Gainey’s masterpiece -- his “garden of remembrance” in Decatur, Ga., where his old friends and family live on in the overlapping blooms of heirloom plants.





Vanished in Paradise: The Untold Story (9 p.m., A&E) - Elizabeth Vargas reports on the mysterious disappearance of Hannah Upp, a 32-year-old teacher from Oregon who vanished in the US Virgin Islands in 2017, in the chaotic days between two Category 5 hurricanes. Hannah’s family and friends believe she may be lost with no idea of who she is, wandering in a “fugue state,” which is a temporary form of amnesia. Vargas helps retrace Hannah’s last known steps and speaks with Hannha’s mother, her friends and law enforcement.

“Vanished in Paradise: The Untold Story” tells the story of the disappearance of a teacher from Oregon who vanished in the US Virgin Islands in 2017.. A&E

Other season finales airing tonight

Grey’s Anatomy (8 p.m., ABC) - As fog begins to cover Seattle in the Season 15 ender, the doctors navigate through personal complications. “Grey’s” will return.

Young Sheldon (9 p.m., CBS) - Season 2 ends with Sheldon inviting the entire school to a party for the Nobel Prize announcements and Meemaw learning more about Dr. Sturgis’ past. This is renewed for both Seasons 3 and 4.

Station 19 (9 p.m., ABC) - In the Season 2 finale, the team packs its gear and heads to Los Angeles to help battle a deadly wildfire that is raging out of control (I’m sure the crew at “9-1-1” has this covered). This is renewed.

Law & Order: SVU (10 p.m., NBC) - In the Season 20 finale, a teenager is found dead in the Hudson River, and Lt. Benson suspects Rob Miller is behind the death. Renewed.

S.W.A.T. (10 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 2 finale, the Emancipators hold al livestream kangaroo court to publicly execute city politicians. This is renewed for Season 3.

For the People (10 p.m., ABC) - The Season 2 finale takes place on election day, when Jay turns to Kate and the team for help after his parents and other voters are illegally intimidated at their polling place. I’m afraid this one has been cancelled.

Better Things (10 p.m., FX) - Sam searches and takes a breath in the Season 3 finale. This will be back for another season.

