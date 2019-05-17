What to Watch on Friday: Dateline and 20/20 both feature tragic cases of murdered teens

Dateline: ‘The Betrayal of Sarah Stern’ preview “Dateline” looks at the case of Sarah Stern, a 19-year-old New Jersey woman who was betrayed by those close to her. Stern’s car was found abandoned on a bridge in Belmar, NJ. and her body has never been found. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK “Dateline” looks at the case of Sarah Stern, a 19-year-old New Jersey woman who was betrayed by those close to her. Stern’s car was found abandoned on a bridge in Belmar, NJ. and her body has never been found.

Dateline NBC (9 p.m., NBC) - Tonight’s two-hour “Dateline” looks at the case of Sarah Stern, a 19-year-old New Jersey woman who was betrayed by those close to her. Stern’s car was found abandoned on the Route 35 bridge in Belmar, NJ in December 2016, and her body has never been found. Still, police charged two of her friends with her murder. This is an absolutely chilling case.

20/20: Undercover Mother (9 p.m., ABC) - 20/20 goes two hours as well, with the story of convicted murderer John Giuca, who waits to see if a higher court will agree his conviction should be overturned for the murder of 19-year-old college student Mark Fisher in Brooklyn in 2003. Giuca and his neighbor Antonio Russo were both convicted of Fisher’s murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison. Last year, an appeals court overturned Giuca’s conviction, and later, Russo confessed to killing Fisher and never implicated Giuca. Anchor Juju Chang interviews Giuca as he awaits his fate, and also interviews his mother, Doreen Quinn Giuliano, who went undercover to try to prove her son’s innocence.

Catch 22 (HULU) - This original series is a six-episode adaptation of Joseph Heller’s classic novel of the same name, and it’s executive produced by George Clooney. Clooney also stars in the series, along with Kyle Chandler, Hugh Laurie, Christopher Abbott, and Harrison Osterfield. It tells the story of a US Air Force bombardier in World War II who is frustrated by the military’s “Catch-22” rule, which specifies that a concern for one’s safety in the face of danger is the sign of a rational mind and a man is insane to continue to fly dangerous missions, but if he requests to be removed from duty, that is a sign of sanity and makes him ineligible to be removed from duty.

The Blacklist (8 p.m., NBC) - In the Season 6 finale, the president’s true plan comes into focus, so Liz and the task force fight to avert disaster. This is renewed for Season 7.

Hawaii Five-0 (10 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 9 finale, the Five-0 continues to hunt down escaped criminal Aaron Wright before he can sell cyber-weapons to the highest bidder. This is also renewed.

