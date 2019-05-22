There’s nothing like seeing ‘Star Wars’ saga on the big screen. Here’s where to see it.

Mark Hamill, from left, as Luke Skywalker, Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia Organa, and Harrison Ford as Hans Solo in the original 1977 “Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope.” Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment via AP

On May 24 through May 30, the Carolina Theatre in Durham’s Retro Series will showcase the first two trilogies of the “Star Wars” saga.

The run includes “Episode I: The Phantom Menace” (1999), “Episode II: Attack of the Clones” (2002), “Episode III: Revenge of the Sith” (2005), “Episode IV: A New Hope” (1977), “Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back” (1980), and “Episode VI: Return of the Jedi” (1983). $12.50 ($9,50 for students, seniors, children under 12).

On May 26, for Fan Appreciation Day, Peter Lord and Nick Park’s 2000 animated adventure “Chicken Run” shows at 2 p.m. May 29, Cinema Overdrive presents the original theatrical cut of Ron Maxwell’s 1980 comedy drama “Little Darlings” at 7 p.m. $7. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.

Other Highlights:

▪ May 24, The Cary theater is showing Trevor Nunn’s 2018 drama “Red Joan,” starring Judi Dench, at 7 p.m., followed by Andre Singer’s 2018 documentary “Meeting Gorbachev” at 9:15 p.m. (There will be encores of “Meeting Gorbachev” on May 25 at 7 p.m., May 26 at 2 p.m., and May 30 at 9:15 p.m.; and “Red Joan” on May 25 at 9 p.m., and May 30 at 2 p.m., and 7 p.m.). Tickets are $3-$5. Details: 919-262-2051 or thecarytheater.com.

▪ May 24, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is screening the 4K Restoration of George A. Romero’s 1968 zombie horror classic “Night of the Living Dead.” May 25, it’s David E. Durston’s 1970 horror cult classic “I Drink Your Blood,” featuring a Q&A with one of the film’s stars, Lynn Lowry.

On May 26 and 27, there will be movie parties for Colin Higgins’ 1980 comedy “Nine to Five” as part of the Champagne Cinema series. Also May 26, the Film Club is presenting Agnès Varda’s 1962 comedy drama “Cleo from 5 to 7.” May 28 and 29, the 4K Restoration of Ridley Scott’s 1980 sci-fi sci-fi thriller classic “Alien” will be shown.

Check the Alamo’s website for showtimes and ticket prices. Details: drafthouse.com/raleigh.

▪ May 26, the Summer Movie Series continues at Ponysaurus Brewing in Durham with a showing of Tamra Davis’ 1995 comedy “Billy Madison” at 8 p.m. Free. Details: 978-7701 or ponysaurusbrewing.com.