What to Watch on Saturday: New Lifetime and Hallmark movies range from fatal to friendly

Fatal Getaway (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, friends staying at a home-share rental begin to suspect something’s not right with the property’s charming host.





From Friend to Fiancé (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this week’s Hallmark movie, a woman’s lifelong best friend asks her to help plan his wedding to the high school “mean girl” that she secretly despises. Jess tries her best to create a beautiful event for Ted, but her true feelings for her friend keep getting in the way. Jocelyn Hudon and Ryan Paevey star. Note: The Hallmark June Wedding preview follows at 11 p.m., giving a sneak peek at upcoming movies. Hosted by Jack Wagner and Josie Bissett with special guest Larissa Wohl, who brings with her Happy the Dog and some adorable rescue animals.

Ransom (9 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 3 finale, Cynthia and her younger brother, Tyler, are abducted by a criminal Tyler is indebted to, so Eric and the team are forced to break the rules to find them. No word yet on whether this has been canceled or renewed.





