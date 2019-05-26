What to Watch on Sunday: NC WWII vet honored, new ‘Game of Thrones’ documentary on HBO

North Carolina veteran gets Memorial Day spotlight on PBS Moore County resident Ray Lambert, a 98-year-old highly decorated combat medic who landed on Omaha Beach during World War II, is part of a special taped tribute to D-Day vets narrated by actor Sam Elliott on PBS' National Memorial Day Concert. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Moore County resident Ray Lambert, a 98-year-old highly decorated combat medic who landed on Omaha Beach during World War II, is part of a special taped tribute to D-Day vets narrated by actor Sam Elliott on PBS' National Memorial Day Concert.

National Memorial Day Concert (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - Joe Mantegna and Mary McCormack co-host the 30th broadcast of this annual Memorial Day concert from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The concert, which honors the men and women of the U.S. armed forces, will have musical performances by Patti LaBelle, Gavin DeGraw, Alison Krauss and Christopher Jackson. A North Carolina veteran gets a bit of the spotlight tonight: Moore County resident Ray Lambert, a 98-year-old highly decorated combat medic who landed on Omaha Beach during World War II, is part of a special taped tribute to D-Day vets narrated by actor Sam Elliott.

Killing Eve (8 p.m., AMC) - In the Season 2 finale, Eve’s mission is disastrously compromised, while Villanelle does everything she can to get to her ultimate target.

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch (9 p.m., HBO) - A special behind-the-scenes documentary shows how the cast and crew dealt with the extreme weather and punishing deadlines of the eight-season series. British filmmaker Jeanie Finlay was embedded on the set of the show throughout the final season. This will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and HBO partners’ streaming platforms.

A Discovery of Witches (9 p.m., AMC) - Matthew’s attempt to rescue Diana from Juliette goes horribly wrong in the Season 1 finale.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.