What to Watch on Monday: Rebecca Zahau doc, Harry and Meghan movie, ‘Hot Zone’ on Nat Geo

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle embark on their first year of marriage.

Love in the Sun (8 p.m., Hallmark) - A new Hallmark movie, too -- and on a Monday! A successful dating app creator hesitantly gets engaged and returns to her hometown to tell her dad, but runs into her former flame and falls for him all over again.

The Hot Zone (9 p.m., National Geographic) - This new dramatic series is inspired by a terrifying true story and follows the discovery and eventual containment of the deadly Ebola virus, which had a fatality rate of up to 90 percent at the time. The series tracks a group of scientists and soldiers, led, by Lt. Col. Nancy Jaax (Julianna Margulies), as they work to contain the threat. This story unfolds over three nights starting with two back-to-back episodes airing tonight. First, Dr. Jaax is faced with a possible Ebola outbreak on U.S. soil after a lab accident. At 10, Dr. Jaax and her partner, Dr. Peter Jahrling (Topher Grace), must take matters into their own hands to determine the source of the virus before it spreads. (If you’re into this series, check out Richard Preston’s book “The Hot Zone.”)

Rebecca Zahau: An ID Murder Mystery (9 p.m., Oxygen) - This is a crazy case. In 2011 in Coronado, Calif., 6-year-old Max Shacknai died after a fall in his father’s house, while under the care of the father’s girlfriend, Rebecca Zahau. Max’s father is Medicis Pharmaceutical CEO Jonah Shacknai. Two days later, Zahau is found naked and gagged with her hands tied behind her back, hanging from a balcony in the same mansion. Police call it suicide, saying Zahau felt guilty over Max’s death. But do people usually get naked and bind and gag themselves before hanging themselves? There are other peculiar clues that point to a more sinister possibility than suicide. This limited documentary series (four episodes in all) examines all aspects of the case, interviewing family members, law enforcement officers and investigators. Leading the investigation for Oxygen are former prosecutor Loni Coombs, crime journalist Billy Jensen and forensic criminologist Paul Holes.

Buried in the Backyard (9 p.m., Oxygen) - Tonight’s episode is a crime that takes place in North Carolina, but we can’t figure out where based on the Oxygen description: “After a young woman vanishes from her neighborhood, North Carolina detectives are snared in a tangled web of deceit as they uncover a vicious love triangle. It’s a race against time to find a killer and the evidence they need to solve a dark mystery.”

Chris Farley: Anything for a Laugh (9 p.m., A&E) - This documentary tells the story of late comic Chris Farley from his time as a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” to his later starring rolls in movie comedies and his death in 1997.

