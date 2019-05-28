What to Watch on Tuesday: A Raleigh kid on ‘AGT’ and HBO’s ‘Running with Beto’ doc

11-year-old Raleigh street violinist appearing on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Tyler Butler-Figueroa is a gifted violin player who performed on the streets of downtown Raleigh to earn money to audition for “America’s Got Talent.” Tyler made the cut and will appear on Season 14, premiering May 28, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tyler Butler-Figueroa is a gifted violin player who performed on the streets of downtown Raleigh to earn money to audition for “America’s Got Talent.” Tyler made the cut and will appear on Season 14, premiering May 28, 2019.

America’s Got Talent (8 p.m., NBC) - Season 14 starts and there’s a very talented Raleigh kid — violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa — competing. Read more about Tyler.

Running with Beto (8 p.m., HBO) - A behind-the-scenes documentary following Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke’s rise from virtual unknown to a national political sensation. The director embedded with the O’Rourke campaign for a year as he traveled to all 254 counties in Texas in his bid to unseat Ted Cruz for a Senate seat.

30 for 30: Qualified (9 p.m., ESPN) - This latest 30 for 30 documentary tells the story of 39-year-old Janet Guthrie, an aerospace engineer who in 1977 became the first woman to qualify for the Indianapolis 500. But just as her career should have been taking off, it inexplicably stalled. Directed by Jenna Ricker.

Songland (10 p.m., NBC) - This new songwriting competition series has undiscovered songwriters pitching their original works to top recording artists and a panel of music producers. Featured guest recording artists include EGOT winner (and most recently, winning coach on “The Voice”) John Legend, the Jonas Brothers, Charlie Puth, Meghan Trainor, Kelsea Ballerini, One Republic, will.i.am, Macklemore, Aloe Blacc, Old Dominion and Leona Lewis. Legend is the recording artist in tonight’s premiere episode.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.