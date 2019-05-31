NC Museum of Art kicks off outdoor film series, and your dog is invited

‘Isle of Dogs’ – official trailer from FOX Searchlight The NC Museum of Art is kicking off the outdoor Summer Films series with Wes Anderson’s 2018 animated adventure “Isle of Dogs.” Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The NC Museum of Art is kicking off the outdoor Summer Films series with Wes Anderson’s 2018 animated adventure “Isle of Dogs.”

On June 1, the NC Museum of Art is kicking off the outdoor Summer Films series with Wes Anderson’s 2018 animated adventure “Isle of Dogs,” featuring the voices of Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson and more. The screening is part of the new Sit, Stay, NCMA Movie Party series, in which patrons are allowed to bring their dogs. The event will include local vendors, music, dog arts and crafts, and demonstrations by the American Kennel Club, among other activities. The first 750 dogs to arrive will get a free travel water bowl. Meet adoptable dogs from Saving Grace rescue organization (though you can’t adopt at the museum.) Activities are 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The movie begins at 9 p.m. Bring a picnic, or buy food from food trucks.

Tickets are $8 for members ($10 for nonmembers). Admission is free for 6 and younger. Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.





Other Highlights:

▪ May 31, the Retrofantasma Film Series is presenting a double feature of two cult favorites from the ‘80s: John Irving’s “Ghost Story” (1981), and Ken Russell’s “Gothic” (1986). The double bill begins at 7 p.m. and admission is $9. Also on May 31, a 2K restoration of Steven Spielberg’s 1975 thriller classic “Jaws” with be shown. Time is TBD. On June 5, the Moviediva series is featuring Edgar Selwyn’s 1932 romantic drama “Skyscraper Souls,” starring Warren William, Maureen O’Sullivan, and Gregory Ratoff. $7. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.

▪ May 31, The Cary theater is presenting “Feeling Through – A Short Film by Doug Roland” at 2 p.m., sponsored by the Helen Keller National Center, among other sponsors. There will be a panel discussion after the film. Diana Newton’s 2017 documentary “The Ties That Bind” will be shown as part of the Local Premiere Series afterward. Filmmaker Newton will be in attendance for a Q&A after the screening. 7 p.m.

On June 5, the Triangle Filmmaking Community joins with The Cary to present the Motion for Pictures Screening Series, which will showcase short films made by local filmmakers, at 7 p.m. On June 6, Laurent Tirard’s 2018 historical comedy “Return of the Hero (Le Retour du heros)” screens at 2 p.m., and 7 p.m. followed by Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 classic “The Godfather” at 9 p.m.

Admission is $3-$5 to each film, except for the “Feeling Through,” and “The Ties That Bind” events, which are free. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.

▪ June 3, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is screening Jeff Lieberman’s 1977 horror classic “Blue Sunshine” as part of Cinema Overdrive. On June 3-6, Mike Mitchell and Walt Dohrn’s animated hit “Trolls” shows as part of the Kids Camp series. June 4, Terror Tuesday presents Sam Raimi’s 1987 horror comedy “Evil Dead II.” June 5, Willard Huyck’s 1986 sci-fi comedy “Howard the Duck” screens as part of the Weird Wednesday series. Check their website for ticket prices. Details: drafthouse.com/raleigh.

▪ June 2, the Summer Movie Series continues at Ponysaurus Brewing in Durham with a showing of Joel and Ethan Coen’s 1998 comic noir classic “The Big Lebowski” at 8 p.m. Free. Details: 978-7701 or ponysaurusbrewing.com.