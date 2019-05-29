What to Watch on Wednesday: A psychic solves crimes in new ‘InBetween’ drama

Harriet Dyer as Cassie Bedford in NBC’s “The InBetween.” NBC

The InBetween (10 p.m., NBC) - This new drama (which brings to mind “The Medium”) follows Cassie Bedford (Harriet Dyer), a young woman with a supernatural gift of “visions.” Sometimes she sees events that have previously occurred or will happen in the future, and sometimes she encounters unsettled spirits who need her help. In tonight’s premiere, Cassie uses her powers to help solve a woman’s murder, and also encounters a supernatural spirit (Sean Bolger) whose evil transcends time. This also stars Paul Blackthorne, Justin Cornwell, Anne-Marie Johnson, Cindy Luna and Chad James Buchanan.





Also on tonight . . .

American Ninja Warrior (8 p.m., NBC) - The Season 11 premiere includes two new challenging obstacles: Walk the Plank and Spring Forward.





The Hot Zone (9 p.m., National Geographic) - We get the final two episodes of this Julianna Margulies-led drama about the discovery and containment of the ebola virus, catch “Going Viral: Beyond the Hot Zone,” a documentary that investigates real-life stories of those fighting ebola on the front lines.





NCIS: The Cases They Can’t Forget (9 p.m., CBS) - The third season of the series, hosted by Rocky Carroll, looks at some of the biggest cases handled by the real-life agents of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Watch back-to-back episodes tonight.





Light Falls (10 p.m., PBS) - Renowned physicist Brian Greene explores how Albert Einstein discovered his far-reaching general theory of relativity on the 100th anniversary of the confirmation of Einstein’s most important breakthrough.





