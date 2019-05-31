What to Watch on Friday: ‘Deadwood’ movie on HBO and new true crime on Dateline and 20/20

HBO’s ‘Deadwood - The Movie’ premieres May 31 The cancellation in 2006 of David Milch’s masterpiece, "Deadwood," set in the wild west of South Dakota in the 1870s, shocked and enraged fans. HBO’s long-promised movie to tie up the storylines has most of the original cast returning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The cancellation in 2006 of David Milch’s masterpiece, "Deadwood," set in the wild west of South Dakota in the 1870s, shocked and enraged fans. HBO’s long-promised movie to tie up the storylines has most of the original cast returning.

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO) - In 2006, after three seasons and eight Emmy Awards, HBO inexplicably canceled “Deadwood,” one of the best television shows ever made, featuring one of the most unforgettable (and most profane) television characters in history: Al Swearengen, brought to life by British actor Ian McShane. The cancellation of David Milch’s masterpiece, set in the wild west of South Dakota in the 1870s, shocked and enraged fans, who were only temporarily calmed by HBO’s promise of two “Deadwood” movies that would tie up the story. Those movies never came — until now. And there’s just one, not two. But almost all of the original cast is back, so this will have to do. (It should go without saying that if you haven’t seen “Deadwood,” fix your life immediately. All episodes are available on HBO Go and HBO Now.) Returning cast members include: Ian McShane (Al Swearengen), Timothy Olyphant (Seth Bullock), Molly Parker (Alma Ellsworth), Paula Malcomson (Trixie), John Hawkes (Sol Star), Anna Gunn (Martha Bullock), Dayton Callie (Charlie Utter), Brad Dourif (Doc Cochran), Robin Weigert (“Calamity” Jane Canary), William Sanderson (E.B. Farnum), Kim Dickens (Joanie Stubbs) and Gerald McRaney (George Hearst).

Also on tonight . . .

20/20: The Final Act (9 p.m., ABC) - 20/20 reports on the case of 23-year-old college student and dancer, Juri “Julie” Kibuishi, found dead inside the home of her friend Sam Herr, who was shot to death. At first police suspected Sam had murdered his friend and committed suicide, but after investigating, they found the true killer — Daniel Wozniak — and discovered his motive: money. Jim Avila reports on new details in the case and has new interviews with law enforcement, attorneys and friends and family members of the deceased.

Dateline: NBC (10 p.m., NBC) - Dateline reports on the case of a young teacher murdered in a home invasion in Pennsylvania. Decades pass without an arrest and her friends wonder if the killer will ever be caught — but then police discover a new tool that may finally unlock the murderer’s identity.

Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story (10 p.m., Showtime) - This documentary looks at the tumultuous life of NBA star Metta World Peace (Ron Artest) and his dramatic transformation on and off the court. There are interviews with Kobe Bryant, Lamar Odom, Elton Brand and Jermaine O’Neal. Directed by Johnny Sweet, “Quiet Storm” won the Best Documentary prize at hte 2019 Santa Barbara Film Festival.

